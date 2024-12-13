Atrium earns certificate of need for $25M surgery center

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has earned a certificate of need for a $25 million multispecialty outpatient surgical center at its eye institute, according to a Dec. 12 report from the Triad Business Journal.

Atrium Health applied for the certificate of need in August. In total, Atrium will invest more than $53 million in the eye institute.

An estimate from 2021 put the eye institute's cost at $60 million, according to the report. Atrium already spent $28.5 million on the building for the eye institute in November.

The facility formerly housed Inmar Intelligence and totals 250,000 square feet. A large portion of the eye institute will be dedicated to patient care, with space for research and medical education for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The surgery center will total about 20,165 square feet, according to the certificate-of-need application. The surgery center will include two non-licensed minor procedure rooms, a LASIK procedure room and 20 pre- and postoperative recovery rooms, with surgical specialties in ophthalmology, otolaryngology and plastic surgery.

Atrium expects to open the surgery center in July 2026.