4 new ASCs in Texas in 2024

Here are four new ASCs in Texas that were opened, announced or expanded this year, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

1. Tyler, Texas-based UT Health opened a new outpatient and surgery center at Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio. The 108,000-square-foot facility includes four state-of-the-art operating suites and 16 pre-op and recovery rooms that will open to patients in mid-April.

2. Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare received city approval to nearly quadruple the size of its medical office building in the city, which houses several specialists, including the Southwest Regional Cancer Center and Texas Heart and Vascular.

3. A 5,377-square-foot pain management ASC opened in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building. The Magnolia Surgery Center will focus on interventional pain management for both acute and chronic pain.

4. Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a 125,000-square-foot medical facility with a planned ASC adjacent to its facility in Katy, Texas. The facility is expected to accommodate more than 77 providers across various specialties.