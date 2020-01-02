3-physician pain practice plans surgery center

SEVA Pain and Wellness plans to open a surgery center in February, according to Kelly Payette, chief administrative officer at Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas.

The center will open in Lewisville, Texas, where SEVA Pain and Wellness has an existing location.

SEVA Pain and Wellness has a team of three physicians: Amit Mirchandani, MD, Jayen Patel, MD, and Satyendra Arya, MD.

More articles on new ASC development:

Healthcare coalition earns charity status, raising funds for surgery center — 5 insights

Medical University of South Carolina opens practice with surgery center — 4 insights

Arkansas hospital breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.