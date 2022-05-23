$220M outpatient cancer, surgery center replacing Florida ASC

The Sarasota (Fla.) County Public Hospital Board approved a facility with outpatient surgery at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute in Sarasota, Herald-Tribune reported May 23.

The $220 million, seven-story cancer pavilion will span 200,000 square feet, the report said. It will include outpatient surgery suites, radiation oncology, infusion services, diagnostic imaging and medical, surgical and radiation oncology physician clinics.

"The cancer pavilion is key to the continued development of the Jellison Cancer Institute and our vision to create an outpatient treatment center that has all aspects of cancer care under one roof," Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder said in a statement.

The Cape Outpatient Surgery Center is being demolished to make way for the new facility, the report said. The health system plans on moving outpatient surgeries to operating rooms in the hospital while the cancer pavilion is being built. Once it's completed, it will house the outpatient surgeries.

The pavilion is expected to be complete in 2025, the report said.