10 ASC projects making waves 

From outpatient cardiology to new joint ventures, here are 10 standout ASC projects Becker’s has reported on in the last 6 months:

1. In May, Lestonnac Free Clinic opened a new free-of-charge surgery center in Orange County, Calif. The facility will be the first free surgery center in the U.S. A network of surgeons staffing the clinic volunteer their time, providing hernia repairs, cataract surgeries and colonoscopies, among other procedures.

2. Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia partnered with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and other undisclosed parties to open a $10 million cardiology ASC in King of Prussia, Pa. The 13,100-square-foot facility will house three operating rooms, one procedure room and 12 patient bays. The ASC, which will be managed by SCA Health, is set to open in late 2025.

3. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona plans to open five new facilities and expand four existing locations by 2027. The company will open a 50,000-square-foot, $25 million flagship facility in Glendale, Ariz., which will include an ASC, in the second quarter of 2026. In addition, another 50,000-square-foot facility is planned for San Tan Valley, Ariz., with a surgical center.

4. The University of Michigan Health-West and Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan partnered to develop an orthopedic-focused ASC. The school’s board of regents approved the partnership as well as the sale of a property in Wyoming, Mich., to a OAM-affiliated entity for $5.99 million during a June 12 meeting. The facility will be developed in 2027.

5. Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care will apply for approval to build an ASC in Cedar Point, N.C. The projected $17.5 million ASC will relocate an operating room from the Carteret County General Hospital to create a dedicated outpatient surgery center. The system expects to complete the project by October 2027, pending regulatory approval.

6. The TXM Manor Emergency Room, a physician-owned hospital and outpatient facility in Texas, is scheduled to open in July 2026. The project is being led by Harbir Singh, MD, who also founded the TXM MicroHospital. The new facility represents a $25 million investment and will be the first in Texas to offer immediate emergency care, inpatient care and surgical services under one roof.

7. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health joined forces with Manassas, Va.-based Carient Heart & Vascular and Woodbridge, Va.-based Polaris Heart & Vascular Clinic to launch the Northern Virginia Heart & Vascular Center, the region’s first outpatient cardiovascular facility. The $7.1 million center, located in Woodbridge, began treating patients July 24. It offers procedures such as cardiac catheterizations, pacemaker and ICD implants and care for peripheral vascular disease.

8. In August, Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground on the health system’s first medical campus in Upstate South Carolina. The system will build an ASC and medical office building in Greenville, S.C.

9. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, US Health Partners and Cardiology Physicians are planning a more than $11 million cardiovascular surgery center at ChristianaCare’s Healthcare Center at Christiana campus. The facility will include two operating rooms for same-day cardiovascular procedures and a shell space for a third room, allowing for future expansion.

10. The Lakeside Surgery Center, which is owned by six physicians, will open in December in Springfield, Ark. The ASC will span 9,000-square-feet and offer ophthalmology and otolaryngology.