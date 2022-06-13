Why 1 owner finds it challenging to be excited about healthcare

Zeeshan Tayeb, MD, serves as the owner of Pain Specialists of Cincinnati.

Dr. Tayeb will serve on the panels "What Interventional Pain Management Will Look Like in 10 Years" and "How to Build an Integrated Pain Practice" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. Zeeshan Tayeb: Right now, we're dealing with a lot of staffing issues. We're competing with other outside forces to hold on to people, hire people, and retain people. Another issue is HR because of maintenance, retention, incentivizing, basically everything you can to obtain staff and hold onto them.

Cost is another issue. I'm a solo practitioner running multiple practices and businesses. This is huge because of the cost of goods in the practice. So much time is spent on that and trying to keep a private practice running.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

ZT: In discussing all the challenges, people will have to start getting creative. For me, trying to get the right help is a difficult challenge. A lot of it now is just trying to come up with new novel ideas of being able to hire, attract and retain people.

Also, I think the bigger problem now is that with all the costs of everything else going up, the insurance companies are not paying any more to do the same type of work we were doing. I think it's going to be hard to say what the change is going to be in the next 12 months right now. I think that once people get into the mindset that, "Hey, there's no more stimulus checks. I have to work again," people will try to figure out this whole concept of work-life balance.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

ZT: I think, as private practitioners, we used to consider investing in healthcare, but right now, it's not necessarily the hot thing to do. However, I think a big investment would be that people now offer services to help run your practice, run your company or companies or whatnot, or at least offer assistance at some of those levels. I have been networking with a couple of different groups right now to try to get more help at a higher level. But again, that face might look different as these next three, six and 12 months.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

ZT: With burnout and everything, sometimes it is challenging to be excited. However, there are people out there that are born or come out from these types of challenges. Also, the world of business and medicine will continue to change, and I think it will be exciting to see where it ends up. Also, in terms of technologies, there are a lot of neuromodulation techniques and regenerative therapies that include [platelet-rich plasma] to stem cells which are going to be interesting.