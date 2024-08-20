Where Optum is laying off employees

Optum has shuttered several clinics and terminated its telehealth business in 2024.

Optum has more than 310,000 employees across the globe. Despite the recent layoffs, the company has more than 20,000 job openings across the country, with many remote positions available, a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson told Becker's in July.

"We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve," the UnitedHealth spokesperson told Becker's. "As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

Here are six of the states where Optum has conducted layoffs in the last year:

California:

UnitedHealth Group company will terminate the California employees from Sept. 16 through January 2025 at clinic and administrative office locations in Hayward, Glendora, Montbello, Covina, Pasadena, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Irvine, Beaumont, Redlands, Highland, El Segundo, and Cerritos, according to regulatory documents filed July 18.

Another 64 will be laid off at Optum California's corporate office in El Segundo, and 157 employees will be laid off at an office in Cerritos.

Another 303 Optum employees will be terminated across permanent closures at an additional 15 addresses in California, including urgent and primary care clinics, infusion services facilities and medical groups.

Florida

MedExpress, owned by Optum, confirmed with Becker's on Nov. 8 that it has closed its facilities in Lutz, West Tampa, Carrollwood and Boca Raton, Fla.

Ohio

In May, Optum said it would close a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, resulting in the termination of 129 employees.

Texas

An undisclosed number of employees were laid off at San Antonio-based WellMed, according to an August 2023 report from San Antonio Express News.

Washington

Optum laid off around 67 employees from the Everett Clinic and the Polyclinic in Seattle, according to a September 2023 report from The Everett Herald. The two clinics, which were acquired by Optum in 2019, have since rebranded.

West Virginia

In August 2023, Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care eliminated registered nursing positions at nearly 150 facilities as part of a larger group of layoffs at Optum.