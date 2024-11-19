Where APRNs are paid the most

Advanced practice registered nurses who work on the Pacific Coast, including Alaska or Hawaii, receive the highest average annual compensation, according to Medscape's 2024 APRN compensation report published Nov. 14.

Medscape surveyed 2,987 APRNs — including 1,788 nurse practitioners, 439 clinical nurse specialists, 445 certified registered nurse anesthetists and 315 nurse managers — from March 20 to June 26.

Here's a breakdown of APRN pay by region:

Pacific (includes Alaska and Hawaii): $170,000

New England: $157,000

West South Central: $153,000

South Atlantic: $148,000

East North Central: $148,000

Mountain: $148,000

Mid-Atlantic (includes Washington, D.C.): $146,000

West North Central: $146,000

East South Central: $143,000

See which states are included in these regions here.