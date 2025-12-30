What’s driving physician workplace frustrations: Survey

Physicians say documentation and administrative work are their biggest workplace burdens, according to a 2025 survey from CHG Healthcare and Hanover Research.
The survey, conducted in May among 920 practicing physicians, examined what drives physician disengagement and what organizations can do to improve retention.
Here’s how physicians ranked their top workplace challenges:
- Too much time spent on documentation tasks: 50%
- Clinical staff understaffing: 35%
- Too much time spent on administrative tasks: 34%
- Leadership doesn’t listen to physicians: 34%
- High workloads: 33%
- Physician understaffing: 32%
- Lack of transparency in leadership: 27%
- Poor work-life balance: 23%
- Poor care coordination: 21%
- Not enough time spent doing direct patient care: 18%