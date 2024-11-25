What to know about Trump's surgeon general nominee

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Janette Nesheiwat, MD, a double board-certified physician, to serve as surgeon general.

Here are seven things to know:

1. Dr. Nesheiwat earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

2. She worked on the front lines in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided critical medical care after Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin, Missouri, tornadoes.

3. As a member of Samaritan's Purse, a global charity, Dr. Nesheiwat has delivered lifesaving care during crises in Morocco, Poland, and Haiti, Mr. Trump said in a Nov. 22 //truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113529510043139845" style="text-decoration: none;">Truth Social post.

4. "Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventative medicine and public health," Mr. Trump said. "She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives."

5. According to USA Today, Dr. Nesheiwat has practiced at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Northwest Medical Hospital in Bentonville, Ark.

6. A former Fox News medical contributor and medical news correspondent, she currently serves as medical director at CityMD, overseeing urgent care centers in New Jersey and New York.



7. "I am deeply honored and humbled by this nomination to serve as Surgeon General of the United States," Dr. Nesheiwat said in a Nov. 22 X post. "Thank you, Mr. President, for your trust. I pledge to work tirelessly to promote health, inspire hope, and serve our nation with dedication and compassion."