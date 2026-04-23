Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa., joined Becker’s to discuss how closing the “coordination execution gap” — connecting the right clinical teams, technology, and resources at the point of care — is the key to reducing healthcare costs without sacrificing patient outcomes.

Editor’s note: this interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Joe Peluso: Policymakers and healthcare leaders are debating how to address reducing healthcare spending without restricting access to quality care. Healthcare providers need to address the gaps between stated policy treatment goals and actual on-site delivered care focusing on reforms that translate into better and more efficient patient care.

Unwarranted variations in the coordination of care TEAMS resources extends to heart attacks, stroke, cancer and other high-risk conditions where diagnostic and treatment delays, and lack of coordinated care add days and even months to rehabilitation, increases the cost of care, and impacts the patient’s quality of life.

Addressing the variation, consistency and coordination in care delivery TEAMS is the challenge facing providers. The opportunities lie in focusing on pairing needed investments in infrastructure, modern technology and human resources, and the coordination of clinical care TEAMS that ensures care is delivered reliably in real time, addresses payer coverage issues and the need for necessary reforms in care delivery.

Providers need to close the “coordination execution gap,” by providing clinicians with timely information, connecting the right TEAMS and resources, and providing technological tools to reduce care delays and variation. The consistency of providing high quality care can be achievable by the timely coordination of clinical resource TEAMS directly where patients receive their care.

Improving reliability in coordinating point of care resources results in better outcomes, increased available access, and reduced costs.

Fragmented care responsibilities among caregivers can lead to inappropriate care variations and excess costs. By standardizing the coordination of care TEAMS with early detection, triage, treatment, and documentation at the point of care, clinicians can rely on rapid coordination and multi specialists’ input, resulting in being able to act and intervene earlier, more precisely, avoid costly delays, and duplicative interventions.

Many negative procedure outcomes are not the result of bad clinical judgment, technique or intentions but are the result of fragmented processes and lack of care coordination where both unwarranted outcomes and inefficiencies prevail.

Strengthening the reliability of care coordination at point of care as part of aligned clinical TEAMS decision making addresses the gap between what clinical evidence recommends and what patients consistently receive

Together policymakers and health system leaders must focus on improving the coordination of care at the moment it’s delivered by TEAMS.

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