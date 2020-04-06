Washington surgery center nurse joins COVID-19 unit

After Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health & Services closed its ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash., Carey Brazzle, RN, knew she wanted to join the COVID-19 screening site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, The Spokesman-Review reports.

Here's her story:

1. Ms. Brazzle volunteered for the unit about a week and a half ago, and has worked rotating shifts ever since.

2. At the screening site, she asks patients about symptoms and risk factors to determine if she can test them for the disease. If they can be tested, she collects cotton swabs and then advises them to go home, drink lots of fluids and rest.

3. Ms. Brazzle spoke highly of the ICU and emergency room workers who are exposed to the disease on a daily basis. "They deserve big shoutouts, anybody in those departments," she said.

