Tower Surgical Partners appoints its first COO

Tower Surgical Partners named Cresia Walker as its first COO, the company said Oct. 11.

Ms. Walker will be responsible for Tower Surgical Partners' overall operations and business development.

Before joining Tower Surgical, she served as an executive administrator at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates. There, she managed 16 surgical specialties over multiple locations.

She also has served as director of operations of Pediatric Specialists of Virginia and director of operations of National Spine and Pain Centers.

Tower Surgical Partners is an ASC management company founded in 2015 in Rockville, Md.