The ‘triad’ of leaders that ASCs need

Having a collection of leaders working together across different aspects of an ASC will often lead to better outcomes in results.

When looking to identify who can step up and be leaders, it is key to find medical, business and nursing leaders that can work in tandem.

These two leaders shared their insights at Becker’s 31st Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs.

Note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How do you identify people who can be great leaders? How do you think about leadership and developing leaders?

Nyleen Flores. Administrator and COO of Lake Oconee Orthopedics (Greensboro, Ga.): Don’t invest in a toxic one. You want to highlight the potential of someone who you’ve identified. We all know who deserves that extra push or who wants that extra push. There is sometimes a huge knowledge gap between the business and clinical aspects of ASCs. That’s why sometimes at a surgery center you have that gap because you don’t have that business background in a clinical leader or that clinical background in a business leader. Sometimes that gap is what’s missing.

Sangyoon Jason Shin, DO. Regional Ambulatory Care Medical Director of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): You really need a triad of the business leader, the medical leader and the nursing leader, in my opinion, so the three pieces can become one to execute what needs to be done. I think understanding that each domain and leader has their own slice of expertise and leadership. When we promote folks or identify the ones who we think have high potential, those folks tend to walk into problems with solutions, rather than just listing problems.