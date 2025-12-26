The trends shaping ASC recruitment, retention in the year ahead

Staffing issues persist as one of the top concerns for ASC leaders headed into 2026 as workforce shortages and labor costs continue to put pressure on facilities and administrators.

Here are three trends shaping ASC leaders’ recruitment strategies in the year ahead:

1. Finding the right partners. John Petroni, managing owner of Las Vegas-based Silver State Surgery Centers, told Becker’s that attracting the right physician partners has been difficult—but that relationship-building with the right partners has been key to overcoming these barriers.

“These financial concerns can deter new ownership opportunities for physicians considering a partnership with our ASC,” he said. “Overall, addressing these has required the ownership team to focus on strategic planning, open communication and a commitment to fostering relationships with potential physician partners who are willing to embrace the ASC model they worked so hard to build.”

2. Building physicians into ASC infrastructure. By centering physicians’ voices in ASC decision-making processes, organizations are more easily able to achieve physician buy-in and longevity in their staff.

“By fostering a physician-centric culture, UVP ensures that our doctors feel valued, supported, and equipped with the tools they need to excel in patient care and professional growth,” Renata Stone, chief marketing officer of Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners, told Becker’s.

3. Tightening hiring and onboarding processes. Because of the financial barriers impeding younger physicians’ buy-in abilities in 2025, some ASCs are restructuring their recruitment processes to maintain momentum in a strained physician workforce.

“We are very intentional about creating an engaging candidate experience,” Jennifer Pinasco, CEO of Yosemite Pathology in Modesto, Calif., told Becker’s, adding that a seamless, timely and organized hiring and onboarding process helps candidates understand the collaborative environment they’re entering.