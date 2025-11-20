The operational headaches ASC leaders are anticipating

ASCs face a range of operational challenges as the demand for healthcare services in the U.S. persists and the cost of operations remains high.

For its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026” survey, VMG Health asked 97 leaders what operational hurdles they are anticipating in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the responses:

1. Expense (supplies and wages), and resulting impact on operational performance: 72%

2. Securing anesthesia coverage and associated cost: 58%

3. Payer challenges: authorization delays, declining reimbursement: 47%