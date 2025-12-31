The investments piquing ASC leaders’ interest in 2026

ASC leaders have made significant advancements in technology, clinical efficiency and staffing in the last year and remain attentive to the constant stream of emerging tools to boost their practice’s productivity.

Three ASC leaders joined Becker’s to discuss the investments they’re looking into in the year ahead.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Question: What’s one clinical, technological or operational investment you’re interested in learning more about in the new year?

Peter Bravos, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Sutter Health Surgery Center Division (Sacramento, Calif.): I am interested in learning more about advanced analytics and AI-enabled decision support of ambulatory surgery operations. Specifically, I am referring to tools that bring together OR utilization, anesthesia staffing, scheduling patterns, and quality metrics to drive predictive access management and optimization. As our ASC platform continues to grow, these capabilities will support our goals to improve access, increase workforce experience, and strengthen financial performance while delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

Cory Koenig, DO. Vice President of Operations at Providence Anesthesiology Associates (Charlotte, N.C.): We will continue to explore ways that AI and automation processes can support our nonclinical administrative team. From automated coding and billing to scheduling, staffing and compliance, AI and automation can help keep overhead in check and help reduce human error and inefficiency.

Amit Singh, MD. Cardiologist at Cayuga Health (Ithaca, N.Y.): Fitting AI into my clinical practice as appropriate.