The biggest disrupter of the ASC industry? Patients, CEO says

ASCs can benefit from the new "shopping" era of healthcare, according to Andre Blom, CEO of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone & Joint Institute.

Mr. Blom spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how COVID-19 has affected how patients choose their healthcare.

Question: What outside force do you see as the biggest disrupter of the ASC industry? Why?

Andre Blom: We believe that the single biggest disrupter in the ASC will be the patient. As pricing and arbitrage becomes more transparent, it will become a more engaging component of patient choice in care plan design when it comes to their health coverages. We are at the beginning of the "shopping" era — where it used to be just patient feedback and more subjective information, the shift in site of service will be driven more by what is available to the patient from a price, outcome and safety standpoint.

COVID-19 absolutely affected patient choice when it comes to surgeries on the elective side of the spectrum. We need to all pay attention to how and why patients are partnering with these decisions. Network options will have to be designed in a manner that encapsulates all the needs of the patient — inclusive of financial awareness.