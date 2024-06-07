The ASC trends making leaders nervous

From reimbursement declines to anesthesia shortages, three ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss the ASC or outpatient trend making them nervous.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

April Aud, BSN, RN. Administrator of Black River Ambulatory Surgery Center (Poplar Bluff, Mo.): I am most nervous about all of the new procedures that are allowed in the ASC from a reimbursement standpoint. Insurance companies have been trying to push certain procedures towards the ASC, which is great, but will reimbursement catch up? ASC's are such a benefit to the medical community, but getting Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers to catch up is the hardest part.

Matt Kraemer. Administrator of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff: I am most anxious about the continued reimbursement reductions, including case bundling, compounded by the increased operating expenses most significantly contributed by increased implant costs, operating supply costs and staffing costs. Dwindling margins create a challenging situation and place ASCs in a difficult position to provide an exceptional experience to both the patient and the provider.

Jerry Tillinger. CEO of US Digestive Health: We remain concerned with the availability and affordability of anesthesia providers. We see that market stabilizing as we go through 2024 but it remains an area of strong focus.