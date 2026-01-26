The ASC decisions that must stay in clinicians’ hands

As ASCs continue to grow in scope and complexity, leadership responsibilities are increasingly shared across administrative, operational and clinical roles.

But ASC administrators say certain functions — particularly those tied to quality, safety and staff development — should remain firmly in the hands of clinicians. Three leaders recently joined Becker’s to discuss the responsibilities they believe should remain in clinicians’ hands.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What’s one leadership responsibility in your ASC that you believe must stay clinician-led — and why?

Geoffrey Hibbert, BSN, RN. Administrator at Trinity Surgery Center (Greenville, S.C.): Anything related to quality, patient safety, patient surveys, and infection control. They are best equipped to run these programs, e.g., as medical director or director of nursing.

Ashley Hilliard, MSN, RN. Administrator at Piedmont Outpatient Surgery Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): Quality and safety decisions in an ASC are rarely theoretical—they’re deeply situational and clinically significant. A clinical leader can interpret patterns behind the data (near misses, transfers, cancellations, infections, anesthesia concerns) and understand why something is happening, not just that it’s happening. That insight is critical in an environment where small signals can precede major events. In ASCs, safety lapses can carry significant consequences. Keeping quality and patient safety clinician-led protects patients, builds staff trust, and ultimately safeguards the organization’s long-term viability.

Jennifer Pagan, RN. Administrator at Heritage One Day Surgery Center (North Syracuse, N.Y.): Staff education, if I had to pick just one. This is an important responsibility and should be taken on by someone with a clinical background.