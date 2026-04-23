Tenet exec pay by the numbers

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Chair and CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, received $43,108,969 in total compensation in 2025, up from $24,661,553 the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed April 16 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are nine more things to know:

1. Dr. Sutaria was paid 711 times more than Tenet’s median employee in 2025, up sharply from a 406-to-1 ratio in 2024.

2. Tenet’s median-compensated employee earned $60,657 in 2025, nearly flat compared to $60,698 the prior year.

3. The largest component of Dr. Sutaria’s pay was $31.7 million in stock awards, up from $15.1 million in 2024.

4. Dr. Sutaria received no cash bonus. His other major pay components were a $1.5 million base salary and $9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, up from $6.8 million in 2024.

5. CFO Sun Park was Tenet’s second-highest earner, with total compensation of $7.4 million in 2025, up from $4.7 million in 2024, driven in part by a $2 million cash bonus.

6. The three other named executives — CAO Tom Arnst ($10,049,603), COO Lisa Foo ($9,542,814), and CIO Paola Arbour ($4,096,174) — each saw their total compensation roughly double from 2024 levels.

7. Tenet had approximately 98,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2025; the company excluded about 4,129 Philippines-based employees from its median pay calculation, as permitted by SEC rules.

8. Tenet reported $21.3 billion in revenue and $4.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, with free cash flow more than doubling to $2.53 billion from $1.1 billion the prior year.

9. Net income was $1.4 billion in 2025, down from $3.2 billion in 2024, a year that included a $2.1 billion after-tax gain tied primarily to the divestiture of 14 hospitals.

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