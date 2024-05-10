States ranked by number of PAs 

New York and California have the most certified registered nurse anesthetists of any state, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The agency released updated pay data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. 

Here's the breakdown of active PAs by state. 

State

Number of active PAs

New York

16,690

California

12,880

Florida

9,060

Pennsylvania

8,730

Texas

8,630

North Carolina

8,180

Michigan

5,310

Ohio

4,190

Massachusetts

4,130

Illinois

3,890

Georgia

3,760

Virginia

3,760

Minnesota

3,570

Arizona

3,500

Wisconsin

3,340

Maryland

3,280

Washington

3,240

New Jersey

3,150

Colorado

2,990

Connecticut

2,950

Tennessee

2,240

South Carolina

2,100

Indiana

1,980

Oklahoma

1,680

Utah

1,550

Missouri

1,540

Nevada

1,450

Oregon

1,420

Iowa

1,290

Nebraska

1,200

Idaho

1,170

Kentucky

1,160

Louisiana

1,090

Alabama

1,070

New Hampshire

940

Arkansas

930

Kansas

800

West Virginia

750

Maine

700

Montana

660

Delaware

610

South Dakota

580

New Mexico

530

Alaska

510

Mississippi

460

Washington, D.C.

450

Rhode Island

390

Vermont

370

Hawaii

340

Wyoming

310

North Dakota

250

