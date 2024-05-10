States ranked by number of PAs 

New York and California have the most certified registered nurse anesthetists of any state, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated pay data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here's the breakdown of active PAs by state.
|
State
|
Number of active PAs
|
New York
|
16,690
|
California
|
12,880
|
Florida
|
9,060
|
Pennsylvania
|
8,730
|
Texas
|
8,630
|
North Carolina
|
8,180
|
Michigan
|
5,310
|
Ohio
|
4,190
|
Massachusetts
|
4,130
|
Illinois
|
3,890
|
Georgia
|
3,760
|
Virginia
|
3,760
|
Minnesota
|
3,570
|
Arizona
|
3,500
|
Wisconsin
|
3,340
|
Maryland
|
3,280
|
Washington
|
3,240
|
New Jersey
|
3,150
|
Colorado
|
2,990
|
Connecticut
|
2,950
|
Tennessee
|
2,240
|
South Carolina
|
2,100
|
Indiana
|
1,980
|
Oklahoma
|
1,680
|
Utah
|
1,550
|
Missouri
|
1,540
|
Nevada
|
1,450
|
Oregon
|
1,420
|
Iowa
|
1,290
|
Nebraska
|
1,200
|
Idaho
|
1,170
|
Kentucky
|
1,160
|
Louisiana
|
1,090
|
Alabama
|
1,070
|
New Hampshire
|
940
|
Arkansas
|
930
|
Kansas
|
800
|
West Virginia
|
750
|
Maine
|
700
|
Montana
|
660
|
Delaware
|
610
|
South Dakota
|
580
|
New Mexico
|
530
|
Alaska
|
510
|
Mississippi
|
460
|
Washington, D.C.
|
450
|
Rhode Island
|
390
|
Vermont
|
370
|
Hawaii
|
340
|
Wyoming
|
310
|
North Dakota
|
250