Small, hyper-focused ASCs with overnight capability are the future, says ortho exec

In an ever-shifting landscape, ASC leaders need to know where to look for growth opportunities.

Alok Sharan, MD, director of spine and orthopedics at Matawan-based NJ Spine and Wellness and originator of the awake spinal fusion procedure, told Becker's ASC Review Podcast at the August Orthopedic, Spine and ASC virtual event that he sees some key changes on the horizon.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Dr. Sharan: There is no doubt in my mind that ASCs are the future of medicine, but not quite in the shape that we're seeing right now. Right now, the focus of the ASC is to take care of the patient and perhaps discharge them home the same day. But I think that what you're going to see is a morphing of ASCs into more 23 or even 48-hour stays.

But the reason why I believe the ASC is the future is this: Regina Herzlinger has written about this notion of focus factories; I'm a big believer in specialization. The orthopedic hospitals tend to be better than general hospitals, and what we're seeing now is that there's a desegregation where cases that were being done in orthopedic hospitals are being done in hyper-focused ASCs.

So we're seeing ASCs that are devoted just to joint replacement and perhaps just to sports medicine. You're seeing in cardiology a trend toward just having cardiac ASCs and I believe for kidney disease also. And so what we're going to see now [are] these focus-factory ASCs, where we'll have ASCs that are hyper-focused on doing joints, hyper-focused on doing spine and pain, and they'll be one or two-room ASCs.

They won't be big, but they're going to be more efficient because it's specialized. ... It may require [a longer stay], and there are some creative companies that are doing that in a reasonable way. But I believe now that what you're going to see is a lot of elective surgery will come out of the hospital and move into these hyper-focused ASCs. [However,] I think that the law has to catch up to that a little bit.