Physicians with ownership stake in their practice hits lowest rate in 5 years 

The number of physicians with ownership in their practice is at its lowest since 2017, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 18.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2022. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmology, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

Here's how the percentage of physicians claiming ownership interest in their practices has changed in the last five years:

2017:

Ownership interest: 50 percent of physicians

No ownership interest: 50 percent

2018:

Ownership interest: 50 percent of physicians

No ownership interest: 50 percent

2019:

Ownership interest: 49 percent of physicians

No ownership interest: 51 percent

2020:

Ownership interest: 51 percent of physicians

No ownership interest: 29 percent

2021:

Ownership interest: 45 percent of physicians

No ownership interest: 55 percent