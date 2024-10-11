Physicians sound the alarm: What's scaring docs about the future of medicine

From consolidation to increases in workloads, five physicians joined Becker's to discuss what's scaring them the most about the future of medicine.

Question: What scares you for the future of medicine? Why?

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Quentin Durward, MD. Neurosurgeon in Dakota Dunes, S.D. My biggest fears going forward are two things. Firstly, non merit-based criteria for selecting applicants for medical school, and residency will loom larger and cause increasing pressure on medical schools not to select the most qualified candidates. Secondly, private practice will get more and more squeezed by declining reimbursements and increasing overhead and these factors may eventually lead to the disappearance of private practice. If that happens there will be a catastrophic decline in the availability and quality of medical care in this country.

David Kovacich, MD. Cardiologist at Indiana Heart Physicians (Indianapolis): The brightest and most driven have no interest in the field of medicine. We get the leftovers.

Javier Marull, MD. Associate Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Management at UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): What concerns me about the future of medicine is the increasing pressure on healthcare professionals to manage a wide range of tasks, from administrative work to adapting to new regulations and technological advancements. While the pace of progress is impressive, there is a risk that the personal connection between healthcare providers and patients may be diminished. Maintaining that human touch is very important, as no technology can fully replace the trust and communication built over time.

Another challenge is ensuring that the significant innovations in treatments, diagnostics, and technology are accessible to everyone. Rising healthcare costs could limit access for some patients, making it important to balance innovation with affordability and accessibility.

Despite these concerns, there is optimism. By staying focused on people and their needs, the future of medicine can continue to advance while remaining compassionate and accessible to all.

Jason Rosenberg, MD. Pain medicine specialist and neurologist at SC Pain & Spine Specialists (Myrtle Beach, S.C.): What scares me about the future of medicine is the loss of the independent physician. I’d like to think AI would be to blame, yet this is not the case. Inflation with resultant increased cost of conducting business, salary battles with local health systems over trained employees and declining reimbursements are some of the major factors. Add in the demands from private insurers with prior authorization and now post authorization, the hurdles to practice medicine independently only grow larger.

Joe Sebeo, MD. Anesthesiologist in New York City: As mergers and consolidations accelerate in healthcare, it is imperative that physicians and nurses remain in leadership positions. Only then can we ensure decisions and policies stay guided by optimal patient care first.