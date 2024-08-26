Concierge practice physicians are the highest-paid physicians by practice type, according to Medical Economics' 2024 Physician Report published Aug. 14.

Medical Economics collected data from its physician audience on salaries, productivity, malpractice rates and the state of the profession. Data covers 2023 and was collected from physicians who responded to email invitations during the first and second quarter of 2024.

Here is the breakdown of physician pay by practice type in the last three years:

2023:

Private practice: $288,000

Hospital-owned practice: $330,000

Inpatient hospital: $325,000

Nonprofit: $240,000

Concierge practice/ direct-pay model: $349,000

2022:

Private practice: $284,000

Hospital-owned practice: $292,000

Inpatient hospital: $291,000

Nonprofit: $236,000

Concierge practice/ direct-pay model: $314,000

2021:

Private practice: $264,000

Hospital-owned practice: $289,000

Inpatient hospital: $262,000

Nonprofit: $233,000



