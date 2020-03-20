Pennsylvania system bans visitors at ASCs, outpatient clinics

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network implemented a no-visitation policy March 19 at its ASCs, outpatient clinics and hospitals, TribLive reports.

The policy is in effect until further notice. Outpatient clinics and ASCs will be restricted to all visitors except those accompanying pediatric patients. Those accompanying adult patients will be asked to wait in their cars or at another location until being called to pick up the patient.

At AHN hospitals, there will be exceptions for patients in labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care units, pediatrics and end-of-life care. Visitors to those areas must be 18 or older and undergo screening before entering.

Anyone who has traveled domestically or internationally in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter. Visitors who have a cough or fever will also be denied entry, regardless of recent travel.

AHN operates nine hospitals, as well as outpatient offices, urgent care centers, a research institute and joint ventures in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York and Maryland.

