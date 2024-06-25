Optum's leadership shakeup: 5 moves in 2024

Here are five leadership moves in 2024 by former or current employees of Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health:

1. AccentCare named Chris Mayne as president of its home health division. Mr. Mayne has been with Optum since 2014, where he most recently served as president of the company's California business. He also served as Optum California's chief administrative officer and COO.

2. Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name named Amit Mody executive vice president of business development. Mr. Mody is the former COO of Optum New Jersey, as well as senior leadership roles for Trinity Health of New England Medical Group in Hartford, Conn., and Trinity Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

3. Revenue cycle management company Aspirion named Tina Eller to the newly created position of chief experience officer. Ms. Eller most recently served as vice president of tech-enabled transformation at Optum.

4. Optum promoted Rodney Plante to senior vice president and CIO of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

5. In March, Optum Financial Services named Dhivya Suryadevara as CEO.