New York ASC finds marketing opportunity in elective surgery shutdown

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Niagara used downtime during pandemic-related shutdowns as an opportunity to improve its branding, according to Kathleen Otto, the ASC's marketing director.

"The pandemic has given me the perfect opportunity to focus on creating a website and branding for our ASC," Ms. Otto said in a LinkedIn post. "I am pleased to roll this out and share with you our sharp & slick website for the ASC of Niagara."

Four things to know:

1. With help from Glacial Multi-Media and the video production department at local news station WGRZ, the Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based surgery center upgraded its website.

2. The ASC's landing page now features high-resolution video showing the facility, which opened in August 2016.

3. Clips of physicians and patients are on display, as well as a snappy tagline: "Outpatient Surgery, Outstanding Care."

4. The website features an online bill payment form, information on the ASC's anesthesia partner, and a message for prospective patients from Canada.

