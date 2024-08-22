Meet the leaders of 5 ASC organizations

Here is what to know about five state ASC organizations, including their leadership and the number of ASCs in each state:
State: Florida
Number of ASCs: 468
Organization: Florida Society of Ambulatory Surgical Centers
President: Chris Markford
State: Georgia
Number of ASCs: 386
Organization: Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers
President: H. McMillan Starr, MD
State: Idaho
Number of ASCs: 54
Organization: Idaho Ambulatory Surgery Center Association
President: Lonna Welch
State: Illinois
Number of ASCs: 134
Organization: Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association
President: Jeany Dunaway, RN
State: Indiana
Number of ASCs: 134
Organization: Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers
President: Teleatha Mortimer, BSN, RN