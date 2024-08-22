Meet the leaders of 5 ASC organizations

Here is what to know about five state ASC organizations, including their leadership and the number of ASCs in each state:

State: Florida

Number of ASCs: 468

Organization: Florida Society of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

President: Chris Markford

State: Georgia

Number of ASCs: 386

Organization: Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

President: H. McMillan Starr, MD

State: Idaho

Number of ASCs: 54

Organization: Idaho Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

President: Lonna Welch

State: Illinois

Number of ASCs: 134

Organization: Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

President: Jeany Dunaway, RN

State: Indiana

Number of ASCs: 134

Organization: Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers

President: Teleatha Mortimer, BSN, RN