Meet the CEOs, presidents leading the largest ASC companies

As ASCs continue to reshape the American healthcare landscape, the executives steering the industry’s largest platforms have never been more influential.

Here’s a closer look at the leaders at the helm of the biggest names in the ASC business:

United Surgical Partners International

Headquarters: Dallas

Number of ASCs: 522+

Executive Chairman: Brett Brodnax

Bringing more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, Mr. Brodnax has been with the company since 1999, previously serving as senior vice president, executive vice president, chief development officer and president.

President: Matt Stone

Matt Stone oversees strategy and operations for USPI, drawing on more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience. Before stepping into his current role, Mr. Stone served as group president of Tenet Healthcare’s Central Group.

SCA Health

Headquarters: Deerfield, Ill.

Number of ASCs: 423+

CEO: Winborne Macphail

Winborne Macphail leads SCA Health as CEO.Under her leadership, SCA Health has continued to expand its footprint as one of the most geographically diverse ASC platforms in the country.

AmSurg

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 256

CEO and President: Jeff Snodgrass

Jeff Snodgrass has led AmSurg as president since 2020 and was elevated to CEO in 2023. Before joining AmSurg, Mr. Snodgrass served as president and CEO of both Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, where he oversaw outpatient vascular, cardiology, interventional and surgical business units. In June 2025, Ascension announced a definitive agreement to acquire AmSurg in a deal valued at approximately $3.9 billion, with the transaction expected to close this year.

HCA’s Surgery Ventures

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 150+

President: Greg Beasley

Greg Beasley began his career with HCA as an operations director in 1995 and steadily rose through the ranks, serving as vice president of operations for Texas and Louisiana, then as senior vice president of operations for HCA’s western ASC region, and later as COO of HCA’s ASC division.

Surgery Partners

Headquarters: Brentwood, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 127

CEO and Director: Eric Evans

Eric Evans was appointed CEO and director of Surgery Partners in 2020, having previously served as executive vice president and COO since April 2019. Prior to Surgery Partners, Mr. Evans held senior leadership roles at Tenet Healthcare, including president of hospital operations and CEO of Tenet’s Texas region.

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