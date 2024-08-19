Meet Surgery Partners' top leadership

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has maintained its position as an industry leader in the ASC sector, boasting a 14.2% jump in revenue in the second quarter of 2024, hitting $762.1 million.

Here is an overview of five leaders at the helm of Surgery Partners:

Name: Eric Evans

Role: CEO

Mr. Evans previously served as executive vice president and COO until being named CEO in January 2020.

Name: Wayne DeVeydt

Role: Executive Chairman of the Board

Mr. DeVeydt served as CEO and director of Surgery Partners until January 2020.

Name: Dave Doherty

Role: EVP, CFO

Mr. Doherty has served as CFO since February 2022 and joined Surgery Partners in 2018 as its senior vice president of corporate finance and controller.

Name: Jennifer Baldock

Role: EVP, Chief Administrative and Development Officer

Ms. Baldock has served in her role since February 2019, and before that, served as EVP and general counsel of Surgery Partners since 2014.

Name: Marissa Brittenham

Role: EVP, Chief Strategy Officer