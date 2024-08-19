Meet Surgery Partners' top leadership

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has maintained its position as an industry leader in the ASC sector, boasting a 14.2% jump in revenue in the second quarter of 2024, hitting $762.1 million.
Here is an overview of five leaders at the helm of Surgery Partners:
Name: Eric Evans
Role: CEO
- Mr. Evans previously served as executive vice president and COO until being named CEO in January 2020.
Name: Wayne DeVeydt
Role: Executive Chairman of the Board
- Mr. DeVeydt served as CEO and director of Surgery Partners until January 2020.
Name: Dave Doherty
Role: EVP, CFO
- Mr. Doherty has served as CFO since February 2022 and joined Surgery Partners in 2018 as its senior vice president of corporate finance and controller.
Name: Jennifer Baldock
Role: EVP, Chief Administrative and Development Officer
- Ms. Baldock has served in her role since February 2019, and before that, served as EVP and general counsel of Surgery Partners since 2014.
Name: Marissa Brittenham
Role: EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
- Ms. Brittenham has served as EVP and chief strategy officer since January 2022. She previously held leadership roles at companies including Cityblock Health and Evolent Health.