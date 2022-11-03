Leaders of the 4 largest physician groups

Here are the leaders of the four largest physician groups by number of physicians, pulled from a July report from Definitive Healthcare:

Julie Miller-Phipps. Regional President of Southern California Permanente Medical Group (Pasadena, Calif.)

Julie Miller-Phipps has been the regional president of Southern California Permanente Medical Group since 2020. As regional president, she directs the Southern California hospital and health plan operations. She is also responsible for the Hawaii market health plan and hospital operations while working closely with the local leadership. Prior to this role, Ms. Miller-Phipps served as president of Kaiser Permanente Georgia in 2014. She then served as senior vice president and executive director for Kaiser Permanente's Orange County service area in California.

Richard Isaacs, MD. CEO and Executive Director of the Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.)

Richard Isaacs, MD, has been the CEO and executive director of the Permanente Medical Group since 2017. Prior to this role, he served as physician-in-chief and chief-of-staff of the Permanente Medical Group. Dr. Isaacs is board certified in otolaryngology with advanced certification in head and neck oncologic surgery. He also serves as co-CEO of the Permanente Federation, responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction to all Permanente medical groups.

Charles Gressle. President of HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Fort Lauderdale)

Charles Gressle is the president of HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians in 2019. Prior to this role, he served as the chief administrative officer for the East Florida Division. Mr. Gressle has a long career experience with HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians. He has served as CEO of Medical City Plano, COO at Medical City Dallas, Medical City Children's, COO at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas and senior vice president in HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division.

Patrick Adams. CEO of HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.)

Patrick Adams has been the CEO of HealthCare Partners IPA since 2020. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day management decisions and strategic and operational objectives being implemented. Prior to this position, Mr. Adams served as president and CEO of Tandigm Health. Alongside being CEO of HealthCare Partners, he also serves as the president of Heritage Medical Systems.