Kaiser Permanente's leadership shakeup: 3 move to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has made three major leadership moves since Jan. 1:

1. Corwin Harper exited his role as CEO of Shreveport, La.-based Ochsner LSU Health and was appointed president of Kaiser Permanente's Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia.

2. Kaiser Permanente has appointed Wendy Watson as president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest, effective Feb. 16. Ms. Watson has been with Kaiser for more than three decades, most recently serving as COO of the system's Northwest region. Her previous leadership roles include vice president of ambulatory care and clinical services, and senior director of primary care and behavioral health.

3. Jason Mitchell, MD, is set to join Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger — which was recently acquired by Kaiser's Risant Health — as executive vice president and chief medical officer March 24. Dr. Mitchell, a family medicine physician, will join the health system from Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, where he has spent the past 10 years as chief medical and clinical transformation officer. He has worked with Presbyterian for nearly two decades. At Geisinger, Dr. Mitchell will lead a team of more than 1,600 employed physicians.