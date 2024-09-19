Independent physicians hit harder by pay cuts than employed peers

More independent and older physicians reported experiencing a reduction in income in the last year than employed physicians, according to a recent Physicians Foundation survey.

The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024.

Here are three more notes on independent physician pay and workload:

1. Forty percent of independent physicians reported a reduction in income in the last year, compared to 23% of employed physicians.

2. Additionally, only 10% of independent physicians reported an increase in income, compared to 25% of their employed counterparts.

3. Of the surveyed physicians, 28% of independent physicians reported a cut back on work hours, compared to 17% of employed physicians.