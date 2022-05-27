Improving intake for patients with spinal injuries is a top concern: Here's how an associate professor is handling the challenge

George Cybulski, MD, serves as an associate professor at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Cybulski will serve on the panel "Thinking About Expansion? Key Considerations" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. George Cybulski: I have been working on solutions for improving the flow of outpatient spine surgery — from the lean processing of spine instrument trays to breaking down silos from the clinic to the operating room.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

GC: The top challenge for outpatient spine surgery remains the elimination of obstacles to flow, quality and safety. The post-COVID-19 pent-up demand for spine services will accentuate these challenges.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

GC: I am focusing on greater investment in technology deployment and development in the next two years to improve intake for patients with spinal disorders and improve the care process.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

GC: I am most excited about the opportunity created by the COVID-19 pandemic for innovation in the delivery of spine care.