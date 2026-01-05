How this Florida health system gets ASC teams aligned

Mandy Gerlach, COO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida’s Outpatient Services, joined Becker’s to discuss how her team builds a culture where every employee feels empowered to “stop the line,” and why hiring and leadership alignment are the first steps to a high-performing ASC.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: How do you integrate new hires into your safety and work culture?

Mandy Gerlach: We have a robust onboarding program focusing on patient safety, quality and accountability. Every new employee has a preceptor and an educator. This ensures they’re competent and reinforces that patient safety and quality are everyone’s responsibility. We also emphasize creating a safe space where staff can speak up or “stop the line” if something doesn’t look right.

Q: Why is creating that safe space so important?

MG: Especially in a surgical setting, there are many opportunities for errors. Everyone — from the person cleaning the room to surgical techs, nurses or pre-op staff — needs to feel empowered to flag anything that could impact patient care. It ensures staff directly influence the quality and safety of care.

Q: If another ASC wanted to follow your path, what’s the first step you’d recommend?

MG: Hire the right people. People who are committed, take ownership, and understand the mission of providing high-quality care. Leadership alignment is critical, and leaders need to use data to drive performance improvement.

Even with limited resources, ASCs can assign key roles — risk management, patient safety officer, educator, infection control — to create an effective patient safety program. Using available resources effectively and fostering a collaborative culture is the key.