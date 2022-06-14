How digital health can innovate the nursing profession models of care

A vice president of Parkview Health talks about the benefits of virtual care.

Michelle Charles, MSN, RN, serves as the vice president and chief nursing informatics officer at Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health.

Dr. Charles will serve on the panel "Elevating CNIOs for Better Patient Care" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What are you most excited about right now?

Michelle Charles: As a chief nurse informatics officer, I am most excited about digital health. We stood up a new virtual care department that includes virtual nursing. We have the opportunity to utilize digital health as a major engine to innovate the nursing profession models of care. Virtual care nursing can decrease nurse burnout, address the experience-to-complexity gap in nursing and increase patient satisfaction through engagement in discharge planning.