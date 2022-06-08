How 1 CEO works smarter, not harder

Eric Schnapp serves as the CEO of Memphis, Tenn.-based Mays and Schnapp Pain Clinic and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Schnapp will serve on the panel "ASC Management and Transactions: Big Trends for 2023" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Eric Schnapp: With our significant recent growth, we have spent considerable time integrating new providers into our ASC. Each physician brings a new set of procedures or a different take on our current procedures. While challenging our staff to address and adapt to physician preferences, it also stimulates academic discussions among our providers to continually find and refine the best way of helping our patients.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

ES: The unrefined answer is staffing, but the complete answer matches quality individuals. Our ASC employs high standards when it comes to employees. The ability to assimilate into and promote our company culture makes the difference in providing the excellent care we owe to our patients. The procedure itself is only part of the equation; in fact, the entire patient experience, from check-in to the physician, produces the outcome we seek.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

ES: In fact, I'm excited about working through one of our challenges: capacity. As we add providers, we look for creative and efficient ways to increase procedures performed without simply adding more hours to the day. Whether through technology, equipment or process optimization, I regularly challenge our team to think of how we can work smarter. This area deserves our time and investment. We invite everyone in the ASC to help in this process, as each position has a unique perspective of where we can improve.