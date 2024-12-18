HCA shakes up leadership: 7 moves in 1 month

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has made seven leadership changes across its hospitals in the last month.

Here are seven leadership moves to know:

1. Jessica Miller, RN, was named chief operating officer of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami. Ms. Miller most recently served as chief nursing officer for St. Mary's Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

2. Sean Kamber was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan. Most recently, he served for six years as CEO of HCA's Medical City Weatherford (Texas).

3. Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health has named Steve Sahr CFO of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Medical Center and Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Sahr has been with HCA Midwest for 16 years, previously serving in assistant CFO, controller and accounting roles throughout the health system.

4. Overland Regional Medical Center in Kansas, part of HCA Midwest Health, named Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer. Mr. Boyle began his career as a bedside nurse more than 26 years ago before advancing into leadership roles

5. Collin McLaughlin has been named CEO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va., effective Nov. 1. Mr. McLaughlin previously served as CEO of Las Vegas-based Valley Hospital Medical Center, which is operated by a subsidiary of Universal Health Services.

6. Kansas City, Mo.-based Research Medical Center named Sam Maxfield CFO. Prior to his new role, Mr. Maxfield served as CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Boswell and Banner Del E Webb Medical Centers, two acute care hospitals part of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

7. Oviedo (Fla.) Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Elliott Lovett CFO. Mr. Lovett joins the 64-bed acute care hospital from Ocala-based HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, where he served as assistant CFO since 2023.