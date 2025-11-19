From measurement to mastery: Zimmer Biomet’s blueprint for thriving ASCs

As Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) continue to experience growth and greater complexity, operational efficiency has become a defining factor in long-term viability. During a session at Becker’s 31st annual meeting on the business and operations of ASCs, Merrilee Dirickson, Area Vice President of ZBX™ ASC Solutions at Zimmer Biomet, outlined data-driven strategies for transforming ASCs into high-performing surgical facilities.

In her session, Ms. Dirickson emphasized that the difference between a thriving ASC and one that closes its doors often comes down to two elements: efficiency and standardization.

Here are three key takeaways from the session:

1. Data is the foundation of efficiency

Zimmer Biomet’s approach to ASC transformation begins with measurement. To help centers gather meaningful data, the company offers a suite of solutions, including the mymobility® Care Management Platform, Persona IQ® The Smart Knee®, and 1Team® OR Efficiency Software, that collectively monitor patients and informs the care team across the surgical continuum.

mymobility, a Digital Care Management Platform for pre- and post-operative care, allows for remote patient monitoring and two-way communication.

Meanwhile, the Persona IQ smart knee implant provides daily, post-operative gait and range of motion metrics for up to 10 years after implantation. Together with ROSA® Robotics and intra-operative tracking, Zimmer Biomet is building a comprehensive data ecosystem.



“What you cannot measure, you cannot change,” said Ms. Dirickson. “The data feeds together meaningful insights of how we improve care and the patient experience. It’s how we’re making sure we’re delivering technology that’s not just a fancy marketing tool, but technology that makes a difference.”

2. Simplifying tracking

The 1Team OR Efficiency Software platform enables granular tracking of each surgical step via a simple app or Bluetooth button. The software generates time-stamped analytics on every aspect of a procedure, from patient entry to incision and closure.



Realtime dashboards allow staff to benchmark performance against facility averages, identify bottlenecks, and uncover potential opportunities for improvement.

“This is not an EMR integration,” Ms. Dirickson said. “We want to keep it very simple. Simple to use, simple to track and simple to make decisions to measure and change.”

Ms. Dirickson highlighted the work of an Atlanta based ASC, where surgeons perform up to 20 joint replacements in two operating rooms before 2 p.m. Their model hinges on cultural buy-in, robust data usage, process innovation and the use of 1Team to ensure that time is visible in each OR.

From performing spinal anesthesia outside the OR to pre-positioning patients, every detail is designed to minimize in-room time. “Once you start to dollarize OR time, you see how even 30 seconds saved makes a difference,” Ms. Dirickson noted.

3. Standardization is the holy grail

Efficiency alone isn’t enough. Standardization across staff, instruments, and workflows are what allows efficiency to scale. Ms. Dirickson noted that while 20-joint days may not be feasible for every center, incremental gains, like moving from seven to 10 cases per day, can significantly improve margins.

Zimmer Biomet’s products, including its ZBEdge® Analytics Platform consolidate data from ROSA® Robotics, Persona IQ and mymobility, giving physicians a unified view of outcomes. With ZBEdge Analytics, this, in turn, empowers leaders to understand the potential impact of clinical decisions on patient recovery.

With tools like these, Zimmer Biomet is helping ASC leaders rethink what’s possible in surgical efficiency.