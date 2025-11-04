From independence to integration: Why interoperability matters to every ASC

In my conversations with ASC leaders this year, one theme has been impossible to miss: Change is everywhere. Centers are expanding, merging, modernizing, and rethinking how they use technology to support both business and clinical performance. As they do, I’ve seen an undeniable shift — interoperability has moved from being a technical consideration to an operational necessity.

Interoperability, at its simplest, is the ability for systems to exchange and use information seamlessly. In an ASC, that means the right data is in the right hands at the right time, whether it’s a scheduler pulling referral details, a nurse reviewing preoperative information, a business office submitting claims, or an administrator submitting quality data. When those systems connect, the entire center runs more smoothly. Clinical teams can devote more time to patient care, business staff can accelerate collections, patients experience fewer delays, and leaders gain a real-time view of performance across the facility.

Across our clients at SIS, I’ve seen interoperability evolve from something many considered “nice to have” into something they now see as foundational to success.

Making ASC interoperability real

When I talk about interoperability, I’m not referring to an abstract concept. It’s something that affects every process, from the first referral to final payment. Among our clients, the average number of system interfaces has more than doubled over the past few years, reflecting broader integration with the likes of referring practice management systems, laboratories, hospital systems, and health information exchanges, as well as more common connections with billing services, transcription tools, and automated medicine cabinets.

That growth tells an important story: ASCs are looking beyond the walls of their centers and building digital bridges across their ecosystems. This shift isn’t just about data. It’s about connection.

Interoperability is helping ASCs rethink and simplify how work gets done by:

Eliminating redundant tasks. Seamless data sharing reduces the need to re-enter patient demographics, insurance information, or procedure details across multiple systems.

Decreasing risk of errors. Fewer manual steps mean fewer chances for human error or missing data that delay care or reimbursement.

Enhancing experiences. When data flows smoothly, patients spend less time repeating information, providers can act on accurate, complete clinical details, and staff have more time to focus on what matters most.

Improving revenue cycle performance. Interoperability enables communication with payers to verify eligibility, submit clean claims, and process reimbursements faster, directly improving cash flow and reducing denials.

These aren’t theoretical benefits. They’re operational realities for many ASCs that have embraced integrated, connected systems.

Different paths, same need: Every ASC benefits from interoperability

Interoperability delivers measurable value for every kind of ASC — whether independent, preparing for a future acquisition or partnership, or already part of a larger network. I’ve seen firsthand how centers in each category use it to strengthen performance and position themselves for what’s next.

Independent ASCs are using interoperability to stay competitive. By connecting with referring practices, labs, and billing partners, these centers can operate with the efficiency and sophistication of much larger organizations. Automation replaces manual work, clinical and business data stay in sync, and leaders can make decisions faster. Patients and physicians notice when an ASC runs efficiently. In a market where experience drives loyalty, satisfaction, and positive reviews, that matters.

ASCs preparing for acquisition or partnership are finding that interoperability enhances both their value and readiness. When potential partners assess a surgery center, they’re not only looking at financials — they’re also weighing integration potential and scalability. A connected ASC can join a broader network more quickly, exchange data reliably, and demonstrate consistent, accurate reporting. That level of readiness can set a center apart in a competitive transaction environment.

Networked ASCs already part of a health system, management company, or other portfolio, depend on interoperability for daily success. Shared data is what allows multiple sites to function like a single, cohesive organization. It supports benchmarking, standardizes processes, and helps leadership identify best practices and opportunities for improvement. Perhaps most importantly, it gives providers and patients a consistent experience across facilities, regardless of location.

Across all three categories, the benefits are clear:

Reduced friction across systems and partners

Faster integration after mergers or acquisitions

Improved valuation and scalability for future growth

More informed decision-making through accessible, reliable data

Interoperability is now central to how ASCs achieve operational efficiency and financial health.

Connecting people, processes, and possibilities

What I’m also seeing now is that interoperability isn’t just connecting software. It’s connecting people and processes. When a referral automatically populates in the scheduling system, when lab results appear without manual uploads, or when payments are automatically posted — that’s interoperability at work. And when those things happen, everyone’s day gets a little easier.

It also creates space for strategic thinking. Instead of spending time fixing errors or chasing information, ASC leaders can focus on priorities such as growth, capital equipment planning, managed care and supply contract negotiations, quality initiatives, and the patient experience. Teams can analyze trends, anticipate challenges, and make decisions based on accurate, complete data.

Ultimately, interoperability enables ASCs to think bigger. It provides the foundation for scaling operations, participating in data-driven care models, and adapting to an increasingly connected healthcare landscape.

Interoperability as an essential and an advantage

Every ASC is on a journey — some toward continued independence, others toward integration — but all are moving toward greater connectivity. Interoperability is the common thread that allows these organizations to operate efficiently today while preparing for tomorrow.

In my experience, ASCs that prioritize interoperability see results not only in their data but also in their daily work. They eliminate waste, reduce frustration, and strengthen their value for patients, providers, and the organizations they serve.

That’s why interoperability isn’t just a feature or a phase. It’s become central to how ASCs deliver better care, achieve sustainable growth, and define their success.

Author:

Lindsay Hanrahan, VP, Product Management, Integration and Data Solutions, SIS