Employed physicians feel more overworked, burnt out

Employed physicians have reported higher levels of burnout, anger and anxiety compared to independent physicians, according to a recent Physicians Foundation survey.

The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024.

Here are six stats to know:

1. More employed physicians than independent physicians reported having inappropriate feelings of anger, tearfulness or anxiety, 54% compared to 46%.

2. Additionally, 41% of employed physicians reported withdrawing or isolating from family, friends and co-workers compared to 30% of independent physicians.

3. Of the surveyed physicians, 53% of independent physicians strongly or somewhat agree they often have feelings of burnout, compared to 62% of employed physicians.

4. More employed physicians reported being overextended and overworked (33%) than independent physicians (24%).

5. Twenty-two percent of independent physicians said their workplace wellbeing culture has improved in the past year compared to 28% of employed physicians.

6. Only 20% of independent physicians said their feelings about the future of the medical profession are positive, compared to 32% of employed physicians.