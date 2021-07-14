Creating team dynamic key to outpatient migration, nurse administrator says

The biggest misconception about ASCs is that any procedure is appropriate for the surgery center, according to Annie Shippen.

Ms. Shippen, RN, nurse administrator for MedStar Surgery Center at Timonium (Md.), spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the most significant external threats and misconceptions about the ASC industry.

Question: What is the biggest external threat to ASCs?

Annie Shippen: I think the biggest external threat is staff retention. It is difficult to keep staff who may be used to better pay and benefits at the large hospitals in the area — and finding experienced, solid nurses, especially for the operating room, can be difficult. Often staff capacity and limited resources inhibit our ability to recruit new nurses and try to train them sufficiently for success in the operating room.

Q: What is the biggest misconception about ASCs?

AS: I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that any procedure or patient is appropriate for the surgery center. Creating a team dynamic where everyone from the surgical team, nursing, anesthesia and primary care physicians offices are all on board with which patients are and are not appropriate candidates for the ASC setting can be a challenge.