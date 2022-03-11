ASCs in these 2 regions vary the most on how much they rely on top surgeons

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The two top physicians by caseload at a given ASC perform a median of 29 percent of the facility's cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. There are notable differences between regions, however.

In the Pacific region's ASCs, the top two surgeons shoulder more of the caseload than in any other region, while those in the Mountain region account for the fewest.

Region

Top 2 Physicians Caseload Share

U.S.

29%

Atlantic

32%

Midwest

27%

Mountain

26%

Northeast

33%

Pacific

34%

South

30%

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast