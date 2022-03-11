ASCs in these 2 regions vary the most on how much they rely on top surgeons

Listen
The two top physicians by caseload at a given ASC perform a median of 29 percent of the facility's cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. There are notable differences between regions, however.
In the Pacific region's ASCs, the top two surgeons shoulder more of the caseload than in any other region, while those in the Mountain region account for the fewest.
|
Region
|
Top 2 Physicians Caseload Share
|
U.S.
|
29%
|
Atlantic
|
32%
|
Midwest
|
27%
|
Mountain
|
26%
|
Northeast
|
33%
|
Pacific
|
34%
|
South
|
30%