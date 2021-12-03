ASC rewards top employees with custom Nikes

To attract workers and maintain a positive workplace culture, some ASC leaders use rewards like on-the-spot cash. One Arizona ASC came up with a unique way of rewarding employees who put their best foot forward.

Glendale, Ariz.-based Banner CORE Surgery Center-Union Hills awarded India Cervantez, RN, its quarterly Culture Champion Award, the center said in a Dec. 2 LinkedIn post.

As part of the award, the orthopedic-focused ASC is giving Ms. Cervantez a pair of Nike shoes she will customize. The sneakers will feature a "Culture Champion" inscription, the ASC said.

