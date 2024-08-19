ASC operating budgets climb

Annual ASC operating budgets ticked up last year, according to a survey from OR Manager.

The percentage of surgery centers with an operating budget of $3 million or more jumped to 43% in 2023, compared with 32% the year prior. There are fewer ASCs on the bottom end of the spectrum as well, with 2% reporting less than $1 million operating budgets, compared with 7% in 2022. However, the percent of ASCs reporting $15 million or more operating budgets dropped by 2 percentage points to 3%.

Here is the breakdown of ASC operating budgets in 2023)

1. Less than $1 million: 2% (compared to 7% in 2022)

2. $1 million to $1.9 million: 7% (compared to 13% in 2022)

3. $2 million to $2.9 million: 4% (compared to 6% in 2022)

4. $3 million to $4.9 million: 13% (compared to 8% in 2022)

5. $4 million to $9.9 million: 13% (compared to 7% in 2022)

6. $10 million to $14.9 million: 14% (compared to 12% in 2022)

7. $15 million or more: 3% (compared to 5% in 2022)

Forty-four percent of the respondents didn't know their operating budgets. Forty-eight per cent said their operating budgets increased from the previous year, while 12% reported a decrease.