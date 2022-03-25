ASC leaders not part of 'Great Resignation' for now: Survey

Nearly one fifth of ASC leaders plan to retire by 2025, and 59 percent plan to leave as soon as 2030, according to a survey conducted by OR Manager.

Most leaders (69 percent) said they don't plan on leaving their employer within the next year, however. Those that do plan to leave most often cited burnout, too much work and dissatisfaction with compensation and/or benefits.

The survey's findings suggest that bonuses could be the best way to retain those unsatisfied with their compensation package: 35 percent of respondents selected bonuses as a benefit they'd like to have. The next most desired benefits were profit sharing at 29 percent and education reimbursement at 27 percent.