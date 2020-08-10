AORN nominates ASC administrator as treasurer: 3 notes

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses nominated Jamie Wrenshall-Ridout to serve as treasurer, according to Compass Surgical Partners.

Three key notes:

1. Ms. Wrenshall-Ridout is the administrator of Raleigh, N.C.-based Capital City Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility with eight operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

2. Ms. Wrenshall-Ridout graduated from Morgantown-based West Virginia University with a bachelor's degree in nursing before receiving a master's degree from the Duke University School of Nursing in Durham, N.C. She earned an MBA from Elon (N.C.) University's Martha and Spencer Love School of Business.



3. Capital City Surgery Center is a partner of Raleigh-based Compass Surgical Partners. In a LinkedIn post, Compass Surgical Partners said Ms. Wrenshall-Ridout "is driven, focused, and detail-oriented. This nomination illustrates the recognition of those qualities, as well as her demonstrated leadership ability and dedication to nursing excellence."

