Advanced practice registered nurse pay: 5 things to know 

Certified registered nurse anesthetists earn substantially more than their advanced practice registered nurse peers, according to Medscape's 2022 report on APRN compensation.
Here are five stats to know about APRN pay:
- Base compensation for CRNAs is the highest among APRNs at $197,000 a year, while compensation for clinical nurse specialists is lowest at $107,000.
- Total compensation for APRNs was up from 2020 to 2021 and increased for all specialties each year from 2015 to 2020.
- APRNs earn an average of 50 percent more than their registered nurse peers.
- CRNAs also saw the largest income increase from 2020 to 2021, at 66 percent.
- Salaried-based earnings for CRNAs increased from $206,000 in 2020 to $225,000 in 2021. NPs' increased from $116,000 to $120,000 in that same period.